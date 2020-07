"Bluegrass Signal" Duets

Saturday (7/18) from 6:30 - 8:00 pm - and available on demand for one week via our Local Music Player - producer/host Peter Thompson surveys some new releases and reissues, spotlighting those featuring duets such as Jake Blount & Tatiana Hargreaves, Pharis & Jason Romero, Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick, Frank & Allie Lee, Tristan Scroggins & Alyssa Rose, JB & Jamie Dailey, Keith Whitley & Ricky Skaggs, Dale Ann Bradley & Tina Adair, Benny & Vallie Cain, ... and others!