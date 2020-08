Sat. (Aug. 8th) from 6:30 - 8 pm — and available on demand for one week via our Local Music Player — the Live AT KALW sessions continue with a 2003 performance from the Kathy Kallick Band and one in 2018 with Amy Scher & Hailey Pexton. The new release from North Country Blue, a band of talented teens from Northern California, is also featured. Complete playlist HERE.