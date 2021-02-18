'Blown Away' Contestant Jason McDonald Wants More Diversity In Glassblowing

Oakland glassblower Jason McDonald is a contestant on season two of the Netflix series “Blown Away.” He talks about competing on the reality series and the lack of racial diversity in glassblowing.

"I am such an anomaly in the glass world. Folks don't expect you to walk into the glass shop with some melanin."

On “Blown Away,” Jason is one of 10 artists from around the world competing in creating glass blowing sculptures for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the champion title.

Jason McDonald began learning the art of glassblowing as a kid growing up in Tacoma, Washington. He’s currently a student at California College for the Arts. Much of his work reflects racial inequality and Black life in the United States.

