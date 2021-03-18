On this edition of Your Call, journalist Ioan Grillo discusses his new book, Blood Gun Money: How America Arms Gangs and Cartels. Grillo has spent nearly two decades covering the drug war in Mexico. In his book, he exposes how the US fuels Mexico’s gun market.

Every year, more than 200,000 firearms are estimated to be trafficked from the US to Mexico. The US House recently passed two bills to require background checks on firearms sales and transfers and to expand a 10-day review for gun purchases. Will the Senate finally take on the powerful gun lobby?

Guest:

Ioan Grillo, Mexico-based journalist and contributing opinion writer at the New York Times. Author of Gangster Warlords: Drug Dollars, Killing Fields and the New Politics of Latin America, El Narco: Inside Mexico’s Criminal Insurgency and Blood Gun Money: How America Arms Gangs and Cartels

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Ioan Grillo: Slow the Iron River of Guns to Mexico

The New York Times, Ioan Grillo: End the War on Drugs Now

VICE, Ioan Grillo: How Smugglers Flood Mexico With Cheap US Guns

USA Today, Matthew Brown: House passes bills to expand background checks for gun sales and close 'Charleston loophole'