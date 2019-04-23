In "Bitterroot," a Native transracial adoptee probes identity and belonging

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with Susan Devan Harness about her book Bitterroot: A Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption.

The memoir explores her search for answers to difficult questions about race, identity and family as an American Indian woman adopted by a white family. She also chronicles her reconnection with her biological family and conversations with other transracial adoptees.

Susan Devan Harness, writer, lecturer and oral historian and author of Bitterroot: A Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption

