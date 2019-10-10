Binah: Tablet’s Unorthodox with Bari Weiss and Andrew Marantz

Writers Bari Weiss and Andrew Marantz join Tablet magazine’s Unorthodox to focus on antisemitism today and what Jews—and their friends—need to know about it.

The hosts of Unorthodox are Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick and Liel Leibovitz.

Bari Weiss is a New York Times op-ed staff editor and writer, and author of How to Fight Anti-Semitism.

Andrew Marantz is a staff writer at The New Yorker and author of Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation.