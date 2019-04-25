Binah: Senior Cohousing in San Francisco

Karen Coppock of Home Match SF and Wendi Burkhardt of Silvernest highlight their services providing shared housing alternatives. Jeff Buckley, a senior policy advisor to the Mayor’s office, shares the ways the city of San Francisco is expediting permits for accessory development units. Scott Goering of the Bar Association of San Francisco’s Conflict Intervention Service provides information on maintaining harmonious relationships between landlords and tenants.

The discussion is moderated by Dr. Margaret Chesny, Professor of Medicine at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Medicine.

Home Match SF helps people with extra rooms in their home earn income by connecting them with people seeking an affordable place to live, based on each person’s unique lifestyle. Their staff screens all participants, including background checks and income verifications. Services are personalized and free of charge. Home Match SF is a joint program of Covia and Northern California Presbyterian Homes & Services, with funding from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development.

Silvernest is a unique roommate matching platform designed to help adults of all ages—boomers, empty nesters, and the young at heart—who have extra space in their homes find long-term housemates, enabling them to stay in the home they love, earn extra income, and provide students and professionals with an affordable place to live in the community.

Mayor Breed made streamlining the city’s process for permitting Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) a priority of her administration. Currently there are over 950 units stuck in the city’s backlog of permits not being reviewed. The Mayor issued an executive directive last year that orders the departments to clear the backlog of permits in six months and creates a new four-month review time for new permits.

The Bar Association of San Francisco’s Conflict Intervention Service (CIS) is a program created in conjunction with the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development. The mission of CIS is to prevent homelessness by assisting affordable housing residents, property managers, and property owners to maintain harmonious living conditions through the use of mediation, conflict coaching, and education.