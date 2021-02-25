 Binah: Scott Turow: The Last Trial | KALW
Related Program: 
Binah

Binah: Scott Turow: The Last Trial

By 2 hours ago

Legal thriller writer Scott Turow offers insights into the spaces where the fragility of human nature and the justice system collide. His latest novel is, The Last Trial.

He’s joined in conversation by journalist Holly Firfer.

Tags: 
Scott Turow
Holly Firfer
Binah

Related Content

Binah: John Grisham Revisits Small-Town Intrigue And Inspirations

By Jan 21, 2021

Bestselling author John Grisham returns to the small-town intrigue and plot twists of his first novel from over 30 years ago that made him the master of legal thrillers. His new novel is, A Time for Mercy.