Related Program: Binah Binah: Saeed Jones with Marvin K. White By David Kwan • 2 minutes ago Related Program: Binah ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 59:00 Poet Saeed Jones tells his coming-of-age story as a larger examination of race and queerness, and power and vulnerability. His new memoir is How We Fight for Our Lives. He’s joined in conversation by theologian and artist Marvin K. White. Tags: Saeed JonesMarvin K. WhiteBinahpoetryShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Binah: Tracy K. Smith with Marvin K. White By David Kwan • Feb 14, 2019 Listen Listening... / 59:00 Tracy K. Smith, Poet Laureate of the United States, talks about traveling the country on a quest to bring poetry to people living in rural America. Sights & Sounds: Marvin K. White By Ninna Gaensler-Debs • Jun 8, 2017 courtesy of Marvin K. White / cropped and resized Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Public theologian, artist and poet Marvin K. White told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this week.