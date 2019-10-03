Binah: A New Year of New Jewish Flavors

Get inspired for the Jewish New Year as we celebrate the tableau of flavors that Israeli and Jewish food in the diaspora have to offer with Einat Admony, Leah Koenig and Adeena Sussman. They will discuss the complex nuances of Jewish food and culture, with roots in Persia, Yemen, Libya, the Balkans, the Levant and all the regions that contribute to the evolving food scene in Israel and the diaspora.

Einat Admony is the author of Shuk: From Market to Table, the Heart of Israeli Cooking.

Leah Koenig is the author of The Jewish Cookbook.

Adeena Sussman is the author of Sababa: Fresh Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen.

They’re joined in conversation by Rabbi Zac Kamenetz.