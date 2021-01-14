 Binah: Modern Manhood With Michael Ian Black And Cleo Stiller | KALW
Binah

Binah: Modern Manhood With Michael Ian Black And Cleo Stiller



Actor, comedian and writer Michael Ian Black and journalist Cleo Stiller talk about rethinking masculinity and teaching young men to give and receive love.

Michael Ian Black’s new book, A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son, is a poignant look at boyhood, in the form of a heartfelt letter from Black to his teenage son before he leaves for college.

Cleo Stiller’s book, Modern Manhood: Conversations About the Complicated World of Being a Good Man Today, presents a few self-evident truths: Predatory men need to go, sexual assault is wrong, and women and men should be equal.

Black and Stiller are joined in conversation by Mara Davis.

Michael Ian Black
Cleo Stiller
Mara Davis
Binah

