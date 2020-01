Dr. Shelly Garone talks about what happens to the human body nearing death and whether there are things we can know in terms of meeting our loved ones’ needs and preventing their suffering.

Garone is a Doctor of Medicine in Internal and Palliative Medicine, and since 1999 has been with Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento and Roseville. During her tenure as a general hospital internist, she created the existing Palliative Care Department.