Binah: Adrienne Rich and Alicia Ostriker

Poets Adrienne Rich and Alicia Ostriker reflect on themes of Jewish identity, social justice, and radical feminism.

Adrienne Rich’s formally ambitious poetics reflected her commitment to social justice, the anti-war movement, and radical feminism. She presented the program entitled “Hanukkah: Light in Dark Hours” at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in December 2006. Rich passed away in 2012.

Alicia Ostriker is a writer of Jewish feminist poetry and literary criticism, and is known for her provocative examinations of gender roles, family dynamics, social class, and individual growth. Her appearance at the JCCSF in 2013 is featured in the second part of the program.