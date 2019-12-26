 Binah: Adrienne Rich and Alicia Ostriker | KALW
Related Program: 
Binah

Binah: Adrienne Rich and Alicia Ostriker

By 20 minutes ago

Poets Adrienne Rich and Alicia Ostriker reflect on themes of Jewish identity, social justice, and radical feminism.

Adrienne Rich’s formally ambitious poetics reflected her commitment to social justice, the anti-war movement, and radical feminism. She presented the program entitled “Hanukkah: Light in Dark Hours” at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in December 2006. Rich passed away in 2012.

Alicia Ostriker is a writer of Jewish feminist poetry and literary criticism, and is known for her provocative examinations of gender roles, family dynamics, social class, and individual growth. Her appearance at the JCCSF in 2013 is featured in the second part of the program.

Tags: 
Adrienne Rich
Alicia Ostriker
poetry
Binah

Related Content

Binah: Kay Ryan

By Aug 29, 2019
John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation (cropped)

Former US Poet Laureate from 2008 to 2010 Kay Ryan colors her writing with sly humor and dramatic imagination, while making poetry accessible to a broad audience.

Binah: Philip Levine

By Jul 4, 2019
Brian Kaufman/Detroit Free Press

Former US Poet Laureate from 2011 to 2012 Philip Levine depicts the reality of blue collar work and workers in order “to find a voice for the voiceless,” informed by his work experience in the automotive manufacturing plants during the 1950s.

Binah: Tracy K. Smith with Marvin K. White

By Feb 14, 2019

Tracy K. Smith, Poet Laureate of the United States, talks about traveling the country on a quest to bring poetry to people living in rural America.