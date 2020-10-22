Binah: The 2020 Elections And The Jewish Vote / Juan Felipe Herrara

On today’s Binah, we feature a special program on the 2020 Elections and the Jewish Vote, featuring political scientist and author Dr. Steven Windmueller, who shares a nonpartisan election analysis designed to educate about the diverse and significant roles Jews have played and continue to play in American politics.

To learn more about this program and the Power Through Voting series, a collaboration between all seven Bay Area Jewish Community Centers, go to: www.jcceastbay.org/civicengagement.

At the end of the hour, we revisit poet Juan Felipe Herrera’s appearance at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in 2015. Herrera was the US Poet Laureate from 2015 to 2017 and the first Hispanic poet to serve in the position. His new collection of poetry, Every Day We Get More Illegal, was released in September.