Berkeley Symphony - 5/27/19 at 9pm

Join us on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9pm for the final broadcast of the Berkeley Symphony’s 2018-19 season.  From the Thursday, May 2, 2019 concert at Zellerbach Hall on the UC Berkeley campus...David Latulippe is your host, with commentary from conductor Christian Reif and a discussion with the Berkeley Symphony’s Executive and Artistic Director, Rene Mendel.

  • Bizet:  Suite from "Carmen"
  • Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour
  • Thomas Adès: Dances from "Powder Her Face"
  • Richard Strauss:  Suite from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Christian Reif, conductor

with ODC/Dance

