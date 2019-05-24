Berkeley Symphony - 5/27/19 at 9pm

Join us on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9pm for the final broadcast of the Berkeley Symphony’s 2018-19 season. From the Thursday, May 2, 2019 concert at Zellerbach Hall on the UC Berkeley campus...David Latulippe is your host, with commentary from conductor Christian Reif and a discussion with the Berkeley Symphony’s Executive and Artistic Director, Rene Mendel.

Bizet: Suite from "Carmen"

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour

Thomas Adès: Dances from "Powder Her Face"

Richard Strauss: Suite from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Christian Reif, conductor

with ODC/Dance

Full program PDF here