Berkeley Symphony - 5/27/19 at 9pm

Join us on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9pm for the final broadcast of the Berkeley Symphony’s 2018-19 season. From the Thursday, May 2, 2019 concert at Zellerbach Hall on the UC Berkeley campus...David Latulippe is your host, with commentary from conductor Christian Reif and a discussion with the Berkeley Symphony’s Executive and Artistic Director, Rene Mendel.
- Bizet: Suite from "Carmen"
- Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour
- Thomas Adès: Dances from "Powder Her Face"
- Richard Strauss: Suite from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Christian Reif, conductor
with ODC/Dance
Full program PDF here