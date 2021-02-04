BeBe Sweetbriar On The Power Of Drag

Drag artist BeBe Sweetbriar has been lighting up stages with her glam and talent for 15 years. She talks about using drag as an activist and her Amazon Prime series "Hiraeth."

"There is something about the magnetism and the interest of drag queens that [make] people listen to the things that come out our mouths."

BeBe Sweetbriar grew up in Sacramento, then blossomed into a drag artist after hitting the San Francisco drag scene in 2006.

She has sung and performed around the Bay Area and globally. BeBe is also a co-founder of the SF Queer Film Fesitval and an actor. She plays a transgender woman in the Amazon Prime series “Hiraeth." The drama follows a diverse group of immigrants trying to figure out where they belong in American society. The show tackles issues such as racism and xenophobia.

In this interview, BeBe also discusses her career and how her mother's passing encouraged her to live her truth.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.