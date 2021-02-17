Bayview Edition: February 17, 2021

A new Essential Services Resources Hub at the Southeast Community Facility at 1800 Oakdale Avenue opens today in San Francisco’s Bayview.

From the press release:

"This site will offer the following services: access to food; on-site completion of public benefits applications including unemployment, disability, medical, cal fresh, and cal works; employment assistance including resume building, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number applications, job searches, job placement, and job training; economic relief such as rental relief, family funds, and right to recover; application assistance to PG&E, water, garbage, and other utility bills; and applications to affordable housing. Other services include: enrollment in mental health support, legal counseling, worker rights assistance, and housing rights cases. Educational assistance to enrolling in school, distance learning workshops, and signing up for vocationary and post-secondary education will also be provided at the Bayview Essential Services Resource Hub."

The Bayview Essential Services Resource Hub is scheduled to open on Wednesday February 17 at 10 a.m. by appointment. Residents interested in seeking assistance may contact Tracy Taper at 415-822-3491 or ttaper@ycdjobs.org to schedule an appointment.

