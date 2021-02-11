Bayview Edition: February 10, 2021

Every Wednesday morning at 7:30, KALW News Director Ben Trefny and Kevin Vance discuss the latest news relevant to residents of San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point.
San Francisco Southeast and Eastside vaccinations:
-
Open to SF residents ages 65 and older living in the 94124 and 94134 zip codes
-
Hours are 9am to 3pm any day of the week, you do not need an appointment
-
2401 Keith Street
-
Vaccine supply remains low and you may be asked to return the following day if the site reaches capacity
Zuckerberg San Francisco General
-
Open to SF Residents ages 65 and older living in the 94110 and 94112 and 94107 zip codes
-
Hours are 9am to 3pm any day of the week, you do not need an appointment
-
Learning Center – 1001 Potrero Avenue, Building 30 on the 2nd floor (off 23rd Street)
-
Vaccine supply remains low and you may be asked to return the following day if the site reaches capacity
SF’s Moscone Center [Opened] as Mass Vaccine Site Friday — SF. Funcheap
SFGate’s running blog with updates about vaccines around the Bay Area
California’s state-wide website for scheduling or registering to be notified of Covid-19 vaccination appointments: https://myturn.ca.gov/
Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in Bayveiw-Hunters Point.