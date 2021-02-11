Bayview Edition: February 10, 2021

Every Wednesday morning at 7:30, KALW News Director Ben Trefny and Kevin Vance discuss the latest news relevant to residents of San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point.

San Francisco Southeast and Eastside vaccinations:

Southeast Health Center

Open to SF residents ages 65 and older living in the 94124 and 94134 zip codes

Hours are 9am to 3pm any day of the week, you do not need an appointment

2401 Keith Street

Vaccine supply remains low and you may be asked to return the following day if the site reaches capacity

Zuckerberg San Francisco General

Open to SF Residents ages 65 and older living in the 94110 and 94112 and 94107 zip codes

Hours are 9am to 3pm any day of the week, you do not need an appointment

Learning Center – 1001 Potrero Avenue, Building 30 on the 2nd floor (off 23rd Street)

Vaccine supply remains low and you may be asked to return the following day if the site reaches capacity

SF’s Moscone Center [Opened] as Mass Vaccine Site Friday — SF. Funcheap



SFGate’s running blog with updates about vaccines around the Bay Area

California’s state-wide website for scheduling or registering to be notified of Covid-19 vaccination appointments: https://myturn.ca.gov/

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in Bayveiw-Hunters Point.