Bayview Edition: February 10, 2021

Every Wednesday morning at 7:30, KALW News Director Ben Trefny and Kevin Vance discuss the latest news relevant to residents of San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point.

San Francisco Southeast and Eastside vaccinations:

Southeast Health Center

  • Open to SF residents ages 65 and older living in the 94124 and 94134 zip codes

  • Hours are 9am to 3pm any day of the week, you do not need an appointment

  • 2401 Keith Street

  • Vaccine supply remains low and you may be asked to return the following day if the site reaches capacity

 

Zuckerberg San Francisco General

  • Open to SF Residents ages 65 and older living in the 94110 and 94112 and 94107 zip codes

  • Hours are 9am to 3pm any day of the week, you do not need an appointment

  • Learning Center – 1001 Potrero Avenue, Building 30 on the 2nd floor (off 23rd Street)

  • Vaccine supply remains low and you may be asked to return the following day if the site reaches capacity

SF’s Moscone Center [Opened] as Mass Vaccine Site Friday — SF. Funcheap

 

SFGate’s running blog with updates about vaccines around the Bay Area

 

California’s state-wide website for scheduling or registering to be notified of Covid-19 vaccination appointments: https://myturn.ca.gov/

 

