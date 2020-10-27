Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 10/27/20, PM

Fewer Polling Places Will Open As More People Vote By Mail / Two Fires Near Irving Force Evacuations As Two Firefighters Are Critically Injured / PG&E Restores Power, But More Than Half-A-Million Remain Without / Contra Costa, Marin, And San Mateo Counties Reach Less Restrictive State Reopening Tier / Two San Francisco School Board Members Subject Of Threatening Social Media Posts / California Inspector General Says Prison Officials Did Poor Job Of Protecting Incarcerated People And Staff

Click the play button above to listen to the news.