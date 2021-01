Californians Have Accumulated As Much AS $1 Billion In Water Bills Due To Pandemic / State Piloting System Where Residents Can Sign Up To Know When They Can Receive Vaccines, But It's Only In Los Angeles So Far California's Unemployment Rate Rose In December For First Time Since April / Essential Worker Advocates Concerned They May Not Get Vaccinated Until Summer / COVID-19 Mutations Provide Breadcrumbs For Genetic Researchers

Click the play button above to listen to the news.