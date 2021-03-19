Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 3/19/21, AM

San Mateo County Shifts Vaccination Focus From Large Sites To Smaller Community Centers / Woman From China Shares Account Of San Francisco Assault / Federal Report Shows Homelessness Increased In California Even Before Pandemic / Law Enforcement Steps Up Patrols In Asian American And Pacific Islander Communities / State Board Of Education Approves Ethnic Studies Curriculum For High School Students / Legendary Headhunters Bassist Paul Jackson Has Died

