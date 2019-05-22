Bankruptcy: yes or no? YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes Leon Bayer, live via telephone from Los Angeles. Mr Bayer is Bankruptcy Law Specialist, certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization, State Bar of California, and he is co-author of THE NEW BANKRUPTCY: WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? published by Nolo: www.nolo.com/law-authors/leon-bayer.html. Your own questions right now go straight to Leon and Jeff, so please call us toll-free, 866-798-8255.