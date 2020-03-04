Bankruptcy 101A: Looking at it from 5,000 Feet above

A quick summary of what bankruptcy is. The types of bankruptcy cases. How it all works.What if you really need a bankruptcy – you’re flat broke – how do you pay for it? How do you file a bankruptcy case, and just who is eligible to file. YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes Leon Bayer, live via phone from Los Angeles. Mr Bayer is Bankruptcy Law Specialist certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization, State Bar of California. He is co-author of THE NEW BANKRUPTCY: WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? published by Nolo Press. Your own questions go straight to Leon and Jeff right now, so please call us toll-free, 866-798-8255.