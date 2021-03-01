Back To School: How One Teacher Is Navigating Distance Learning

After coming under heat for continuing efforts to rename 44 schools named after controversial public figures before finalizing a plan to reopen schools, the San Francisco Unified School District voted unanimously to reopen before the end of this academic year. As part of our series @WORK, we meet a teacher who has been teaching remotely for nearly a year now.

"I love my material, I love the strategies I've developed over decades in the classroom, and they're all totally useless."

@WORK is a series of audio stories where we hear from people about how what they do has changed.

Click the play button above to listen to the story.

This story originally aired in September 2020.