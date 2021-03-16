‘The Art of Sacrifice’ on Corona Radio Theater - Geoff Hoyle & David Ford - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, we feature an excerpt of The Art of Sacrifice on the virtual stage of our Corona Radio Theater, and host David Latulippe talks to playwright Anthony Clarvoe. Also, a conversation with legendary actor/comedian Geoff Hoyle and his director David Ford; plus, regular contributor Peter Robinson offers tips for Spring hikes in the Bay Area.

Anthony Clarvoe’s play The Art of Sacrifice, a production by Remote Theater, is about Women, Power and Chess. It tells the story of an American chess master who returns home for a defining emotional match with her challenging, unpredictable mother, who years ago coached her to success.

The play was originally conceived as a father/son story. Clarvoe worked closely with Remote Theater to reconceptualize the script for a mother/daughter team, played by real life mother and daughter Susi Damilano and Lauren English. The performance was directed by Desdemona Chiang, with original music by Paul Dresher.

The Art of Sacrifice, which premiered on March 6, will be available for streaming on demand March 18-25 via https://remote.theater/home/#upcoming.

We talk to Bay Area comedic legend Geoff Hoyle and his director David Ford, about his new show, What will I be when you grow up? Hoyle will be featured on March 20 on The Marsh’s Solo Performer Spotlight, followed by a Q&A with Marsh founder and artistic director Stephanie Weisman.

In his new show, Hoyle ponders his “legacy,” and his vast “worldly wisdom,” now that he’s old enough to be “The Grandfather”.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, offers tips for Bay Area Spring hikes, now that the trails are lush and green after the rain; he reads a letter from a listener, and he discusses the 2000 American political drama film The Contender and its relevance in today’s political climate.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, March 18 at 1pm, and archived thereafter at this location. Listen now or anytime…