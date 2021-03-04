Arisa White Writes About Searching For Her Father And Discovering Herself In 'Who's Your Daddy'

In her poetic memoir, "Who's Your Daddy" Arisa White writes about being, a young, queer Black woman carrying the weight of her father’s absence. Her journey to finding her father started with her mother giving Arisa her father's address in Guyana.

This journey towards the father is a journey towards recovering parts of myself that I felt like I abandoned

Along the way Arisa White takes readers from her childhood in Brooklyn, New York to the time she lived in Oakland. In this interview, Arisa talks about her internal struggles of being estranged from her father Gerald, how growing up around hip hop legends influenced her as an artist and coming into her Black female queer identity.

