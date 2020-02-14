Angelic Voices This Saturday 3 pm!

SOLSTICE, the Bay Area a cappella all-womens ensemble, returns to KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond this Saturday at 3 pm (PST) for a live performance. Solstice will perform songs from the their latest release “Sing When The Dawn Is Dark”, an inspiring collection of music for difficult times.

If you are outside of the immediate 91.7 signal area, listen on-line https://www.kalw.org/#stream/0 You can also listen to the program on-demand for one week after the broadcast https://www.kalw.org/programs/folk-music-beyond