Amy Klobuchar: Her Record, Policies & Her Donors

On this editon of Your Call, we’ll continue our coverage of presidential candidates by talking about Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Her campaign has raised $34 million, with over 50% coming from large contributors. In the Nevada caucuses, she got just 4.2% of the vote. As a prosecutor in Minnesota, she embraced “tough on crime” policies. Her handling of the Myon Burrell case is receiving national attention. What do you want to know about Amy Klobuchar’s record, policies, and donors?

Guests:

Elena Schneider, national political reporter at POLITICO

Alexis Goldstein, contributing writer at Truthout

Scott Bixby, national reporter for The Daily Beast

Web Resources:

Politico, Elena Schneider: Pro-Klobuchar super PAC pumps money into Nevada and South Carolina

Truthout, Alexis Goldstein: Klobuchar Is in Fourth Place, and Her Policies Are Shockingly Conservative

AP News, Robin McDowell: Amy Klobuchar helped jail teen for life, but case was flawed

The Daily Beast, Scott Bixby: One of Klobuchar’s Biggest Backers Is ‘the Worst Company in the World’

StarTribute, Matt DeLong: How Amy Klobuchar fared in Trump country