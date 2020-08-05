Almanac - Wednesday 8/5/20

It's Green Pepper Day...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of August of 2020...

It is the 218th day of the year

148 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until autumn begins

90 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 03 2020

(2 months and 29 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:14 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

The first high tide was at 12:53 am at 6.36 feet

and the next high tide will be at 2:37 pm at 5.35 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:25 am at minus point 39 feet

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 7:35 pm at 2.56 feet

The Moon is currently 96.4% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 214.03° SW↑

Moon Altitude: 30.37°

Moon Distance: 246,360 mi

Next Moonset: Today 8:08 am

Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 14 days Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 20 days 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Full Moon in 27 days on Tuesday the 1st of September of 2020 at 10:22 pm

Today is…

Green Peppers Day

International Traffic Light Day

National Oyster Day

National Psychiatric Technician Appreciation Day

National Underwear Day

Tu B'Av

Work Like a Dog Day

Today is also…

Independence Day in Burkina Faso

Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day and the Day of Croatian defenders

1620 – The Mayflower departs from Southampton, England, carrying would-be settlers, on its first attempt to reach North America; it is forced to dock in Dartmouth when its companion ship, the Speedwell, springs a leak.

1735 – Freedom of the press: New York Weekly Journal writer John Peter Zenger is acquitted of seditious libel against the royal governor of New York, on the basis that what he had published was true.

1858 – Cyrus West Field and others complete the first transatlantic telegraph cable after several unsuccessful attempts. It will operate for less than a month.

1861 – The United States Army abolishes flogging.

1884 – The cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty is laid on Bedloe's Island (now Liberty Island) in New York Harbor.

1914 – In Cleveland, Ohio, the first electric traffic light is installed.

1925 – Plaid Cymru is formed with the aim of disseminating knowledge of the Welsh language that is at the time in danger of dying out.

1926 – Harry Houdini performs his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping.

1957 – American Bandstand, a show dedicated to the teenage "baby-boomers" by playing the songs and showing popular dances of the time, debuts on the ABC television network.

1962 – Apartheid: Nelson Mandela is jailed. He would not be released until 1990.

1962 – American actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead at her home from a drug overdose.

1981 – President Ronald Reagan fires 11,359 striking air-traffic controllers who ignored his order for them to return to work.

2010 – The Copiapó mining accident occurs, trapping 33 Chilean miners approximately 2,300 ft (700 m) below the ground for 69 days.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1850 – Guy de Maupassant, French short story writer, novelist, and poet (d. 1893)

1889 – Conrad Aiken, American novelist, short story writer, critic, and poet (d. 1973)

1930 – Neil Armstrong, American pilot, engineer, and astronaut (d. 2012)

1934 – Wendell Berry, American novelist, short story writer, poet, and essayist

1941 – Airto Moreira, Brazilian-American drummer and composer

1942 – Joe Boyd, American record producer, founded Hannibal Records

1945 – Loni Anderson, American actress

1947 – Rick Derringer, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer