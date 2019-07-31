Almanac - Wednesday 7/31/19

It's Wednesday, July 31, 2019...

It is the 212th day of the year.

153 days remain until the end of the year.

54 days until autumn begins

461 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year 3 months and 3 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:13 am

and sunset will be at 8:19 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:33 am

and the next low tide at 5:17 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:47 pm

and the final high tide at 11:30 pm.

The Moon is 0.6%

Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: 54.49° NE↑

Moon Altitude: -9.41°

Moon Distance: 225121 mi

Next New Moon: Today, July 31, 2019 at 8:11 pm

Next Full Moon: Thursday August 15, 2019 at 5:29 am

Next Moonrise: Today 5:32 am

Today is…

National Avocado Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Jump for Jelly Beans Day

National Mutt Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

Shredded Wheat Day

Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day

World Ranger Day

Today is also…

Ka Hae Hawaiʻi Day

Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day

Martyrdom Day of Shahid Udham Singh in Haryana and Punjab, India

Treasury Day in Poland

Warriors' Day in Malaysia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day…

1867 – S. S. Kresge, American businessman, founded Kmart (d. 1966)

1875 – Jacques Villon, French painter (d. 1963)

1886 – Fred Quimby, American animation producer (d. 1965)

1892 – Herbert W. Armstrong, American evangelist and publisher, founded Worldwide Church of God (d. 1986)

1912 – Milton Friedman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2006)

1918 – Hank Jones, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 2010)

1919 – Curt Gowdy, American sportscaster and actor (d. 2006)

1919 – Primo Levi, Italian chemist and author (d. 1987)

1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Turkish-American songwriter and producer, founded Atlantic Records (d. 2006)

1926 – Hilary Putnam, American mathematician, computer scientist, and philosopher (d. 2016)

1929 – Lynne Reid Banks, English author

1931 – Kenny Burrell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1932 – Ted Cassidy, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1939 – Susan Flannery, American actress

1943 – William Bennett, American journalist and politician, 3rd United States Secretary of Education

1944 – Geraldine Chaplin, American actress and screenwriter

1946 – Gary Lewis, American pop-rock musician

1947 – Mumtaz, Indian actress

1951 – Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Australian tennis player

1958 – Mark Cuban, American businessman and television personality

1962 – Wesley Snipes, American actor and producer

1965 – J. K. Rowling, English author and film producer

…and on this day in history…

781 – The oldest recorded eruption of Mount Fuji (Traditional Japanese date: 6th day of the 7th month of the 1st year of the Ten'o (天応) era).

1703 – Daniel Defoe is placed in a pillory for the crime of seditious libel after publishing a politically satirical pamphlet, but is pelted with flowers.

1856 – Christchurch, New Zealand is chartered as a city.

1874 – Dr. Patrick Francis Healy became the first African-American inaugurated as president of a predominantly white university, Georgetown University.

1948 – At Idlewild Field in New York, New York International Airport (later renamed John F. Kennedy International Airport) is dedicated.

1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 15 astronauts become the first to ride in a lunar rover.

1991 – The United States and Soviet Union both sign the START I Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the first to reduce (with verification) both countries' stockpiles.

1992 – The nation of Georgia joins the United Nations.

1999 – Discovery Program: Lunar Prospector: NASA intentionally crashes the spacecraft into the Moon, thus ending its mission to detect frozen water on the Moon's surface.

2006 – Fidel Castro hands over power to his brother, Raúl.

2007 – Operation Banner, the presence of the British Army in Northern Ireland, and the longest-running British Army operation ever, comes to an end.

2012 – Michael Phelps breaks the record set in 1964 by Larisa Latynina for the most medals won at the Olympics.