Almanac - Wednesday 7/22/20

Today is both Mango Day and Hot Dog Day...

It is the 204th day of the year...

161 days remain until the end of the year....

The sun rises at 6:04 this morning

and sunset will be at 8:26 tonight.

We will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight today

The first high tide of the day at 12:46 early this morning at 6.76 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:28 this morning at minus 1.08 feet

the next high tide will be at 2:29 pm at 5.35 feet

and The final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 7:31 pm at 2.69 feet.

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 27th of July of 2020 at 5:32 am

Full Moon in 13 days on Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 21 days on a Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 28 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

Today is…

Hammock Day

Lion's Share Day

Mango Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Penuche Fudge Day

National Ratcatcher's Day

Pi Approximation Day

Spoonerism Day

Summer Leisure Day

Today is also…

Birthday of the Late King Sobhuza in Swaziland

National Press Day in Azerbaijan

Revolution Day in The Gambia

Sarawak Self-government Day in Sarawak, Malaysia

22 July is the name of a 2018 Norwegian crime drama film about the 2011 Norway attacks and their aftermath,

on this day in history…

1598 – William Shakespeare’s play, The Merchant of Venice, is entered on the Stationers’ Register. By decree of Queen Elizabeth, the Stationers’ Register licensed printed works, giving the Crown tight control over all published material.

1686 – Albany, New York is formally chartered as a municipality by Governor Thomas Dongan.

1706 – The Acts of Union 1707 are agreed upon by commissioners from the Kingdom of England and the Kingdom of Scotland, which, when passed by each countries' Parliaments, led to the creation of the Kingdom of Great Britain.

1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes "America the Beautiful" after admiring the view from the top of Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

1894 – The first ever motor race is held in France between the cities of Paris and Rouen. The fastest finisher was the Comte Jules-Albert de Dion, but the 'official' victory was awarded to Albert Lemaître driving his 3 hp petrol engined Peugeot.

1916 – Preparedness Day Bombing: In San Francisco, a bomb explodes on Market Street during a parade, killing ten and injuring 40.

1937 – New Deal: The United States Senate votes down President Franklin D. Roosevelt's proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court of the United States.

1977 – Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping is restored to power.

1983 – Martial law in Poland is officially revoked.

1990 – Greg LeMond, an American road racing cyclist, wins his third Tour de France after leading the majority of the race. It was LeMond's second consecutive Tour de France victory.

And if today is your birthday, happy birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1849 – Emma Lazarus, American poet and educator (d. 1887)

1882 – Edward Hopper, American painter and etcher (d. 1967)

1890 – Rose Kennedy, American philanthropist (d. 1995)

1923 – Bob Dole, American soldier, lawyer, and politician

1928 – Orson Bean, American actor (d. 2020)

1932 – Oscar de la Renta, Dominican-American fashion designer (d. 2014)

1932 – Tom Robbins, American novelist

1940 – Alex Trebek, Canadian-American game show host and producer

1941 – Vaughn Bodē, American illustrator (d. 1975)

1941 – George Clinton, American singer-songwriter and producer

1943 – Bobby Sherman, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946 – Danny Glover, American actor, director, and producer

1946 – Paul Schrader, American director and screenwriter

1947 – Albert Brooks, American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1947 – Don Henley, American singer-songwriter and drummer

1950 – S. E. Hinton, American author

1954 – Al Di Meola, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1955 – Willem Dafoe, American actor

1963 – Emily Saliers, American singer-songwriter and musician

1964 – John Leguizamo, Colombian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – David Spade, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Rufus Wainwright, American-Canadian singer-songwriter

1992 – Selena Gomez, American singer and actress

1993 – Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Kyrgyzstani-American terrorist