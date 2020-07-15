Almanac - Wednesday 7/15/20

It's I Love Horses Day...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Wednesday, 15th of July of 2020,

It is the 197th day of the year.

169 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until autumn begins

111 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

3 months and 20 days from today

The sun rises at 6:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:31 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 31 minutes of daylight, today.

the first low tide at Aquatic Park was at 2:53 am

and the next low tide at 2:04 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:43 am

and the next high tide at 8:26 pm.

The Moon is currently 26.6 percent visible, a waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on a Monday the 20th of July of 2020 at 10:33 am

Today is…

Gummi Worm Day

I Love Horses Day

Income Tax Pay Day

National Be a Dork Day

National Give Something Away Day

National Pet Fire Safety Day

National Respect Canada Day

National Tapioca Pudding Day

Orange Chicken Day

Saint Swithin's Day

Take Your Poet to Work Day

Today is also…

Bon Festival in Japan

Elderly Men Day in Kiribati

Festival of Santa Rosalia in Palermo, Sicily

Sultan's Birthday in Brunei Darussalam

On this day in history…

1870 – Reconstruction Era of the United States: Georgia becomes the last of the former Confederate states to be readmitted to the Union.

1910 – In his book Clinical Psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin gives a name to Alzheimer's disease, naming it after his colleague Alois Alzheimer.

1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

1955 – Eighteen Nobel laureates sign the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons, later co-signed by thirty-four others.

1975 – Space Race: Apollo–Soyuz Test Project features the dual launch of an Apollo spacecraft and a Soyuz spacecraft on the first joint Soviet-United States human-crewed flight. It was both the last launch of an Apollo spacecraft, and the Saturn family of rockets.

1979 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter gives his "malaise speech".

2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape. The Mozilla Foundation is established on the same day.

2006 – Twitter, later one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is launched.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1606 – Rembrandt, Dutch painter and etcher (d. 1669)

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, American mythologist (d. 1867)

1858 – Emmeline Pankhurst, English political activist and suffragist (d. 1928)

1892 – Walter Benjamin, German philosopher and critic (d. 1940)

1919 – Iris Murdoch, Anglo-Irish British novelist and philosopher (d. 1999)

1925 – D. A. Pennebaker, American documentary filmmaker (d. 2019)

1929 – Francis Bebey, Cameroonian-French guitarist (d. 2001)

1930 – Jacques Derrida, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (d. 2004)

1931 – Clive Cussler, American archaeologist and author (d. 2020)

1933 – Guido Crepax, Italian author and illustrator (d. 2003)

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1950 – Arianna Huffington, Greek-American journalist and publisher (The Huffington Post)

1951 – Gregory Isaacs, Jamaican-English singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1951 – Jesse Ventura, American wrestler, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of Minnesota

1953 – Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haitian priest and politician, 49th President of Haiti

1953 – Alicia Bridges, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Joe Satriani, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Forest Whitaker, American actor

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Danish-Italian actress

1976 – Gabriel Iglesias, Mexican-American comedian and voice actor