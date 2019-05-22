Almanac - Wednesday 5/22/19

Today is Wednesday, the 22nd of May of 2019. It is the 142nd day of the year. 223 days remain until the end of the year. 30 days until summer begins and 531 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020...

(1 year 5 months and 12 days from today)

The sun rises at 5:54 am

and the sun sets at 8:20 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:48 am

and the next high tide will be at 4:17 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:43 am

and the next low tide at 8:51 pm.

The Moon is 86.3% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 189.28° S↑

Moon Altitude: 28.59°

Moon Distance: 245202 mi

Next New Moon: Monday June 3, 2019 at 3:01 am

Next Full Moon: Monday June 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

Next Moonset: Today at 9:08 am

Today is …

Bitcoin Pizza Day

Canadian Immigrants Day

Emergency Medical Services for Children Day

Harvey Milk Day

National Buy a Musical Instrument Day

National Maritime Day

National Solitaire Day

National Vanilla Pudding Day

Sherlock Holmes Day

World Goth Day

Today is also…

Abolition Day (Martinique)

Harvey Milk Day (California)

International Day for Biological Diversity

National Sovereignty Day (Haiti)

Republic Day (Sri Lanka)

Translation of the Relics of Saint Nicholas from Myra to Bari (Ukraine)

Unity Day (Yemen), celebrates the unification of North and South Yemen into the Republic of Yemen in 1990.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1783 – William Sturgeon, English physicist and inventor, invented the electromagnet and electric motor (d. 1850)

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer (d. 1883)

1844 – Mary Cassatt, American painter and educator (d. 1926)

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer (d. 1930)

1907 – Hergé, Belgian author and illustrator (d. 1983)

1907 – Laurence Olivier, English actor, director, and producer (d. 1989)

1914 – Sun Ra, American pianist, composer, bandleader, poet (d. 1993)

1922 – Quinn Martin, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2018)

1927 – Michael Constantine, American actor

1927 – Peter Matthiessen, American novelist, short story writer, editor, co-founded The Paris Review (d. 2014)

1928 – T. Boone Pickens, American businessman

1930 – Harvey Milk, American lieutenant and politician (d. 1978)

1937 – Facundo Cabral, Argentinian singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1940 – Bernard Shaw, American journalist

1942 – Ted Kaczynski, American academic and mathematician turned anarchist and serial murderer (Unabomber)

1950 – Bernie Taupin, English singer-songwriter and poet

1959 – Morrissey, English singer-songwriter and performer

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model

…and on this day in history…

1807 – A grand jury indicts former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr on a charge of treason.

1819 – SS Savannah leaves port at Savannah, Georgia, United States, on a voyage to become the first steamship to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

1826 – HMS Beagle departs on its first voyage.

1840 – The penal transportation of British convicts to the New South Wales colony is abolished.

1848 – Slavery is abolished in Martinique.

1900 – The Associated Press is formed in New York City as a non-profit news cooperative.

1906 – The Wright brothers are granted U.S. patent number 821,393 for their "Flying-Machine".

1915 – Lassen Peak erupts with a powerful force, the only volcano besides Mount St. Helens to erupt in the contiguous U.S. during the 20th century.

1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson launches the Great Society.

2002 – Civil rights movement: A jury in Birmingham, Alabama, convicts former Ku Klux Klan member Bobby Frank Cherry of the 1963 murder of four girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

2012 – Tokyo Skytree opens to the public. It is the tallest tower in the world (634 m), and the second tallest man-made structure on Earth after Burj Khalifa (829.8 m).

2015 – The Republic of Ireland becomes the first nation in the world to legalize gay marriage in a public referendum.