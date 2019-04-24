Almanac - Wednesday 4/24/19

Today is Wednesday, April 24, the 114th day of 2019. There are 251 days left in the year. 58 days until summer begins and 559 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020...

(1 year 6 months and 10 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:55 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:08 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:07 am

and the next high tide will be at 5:42 pm.

The first low tide will be at 10:04 am

and the next low tide at 10:24 pm.

The Moon is 73.0% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 168.50° SSE↑

Moon Altitude: 28.54°

Moon Distance: 244510 mi

Next New Moon: Saturday May 4, 2019 at 3:45 pm

Next Full Moon: Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:11 pm

Next Moonset: Today 10:27 am

Today is…

Administrative Professionals Day®

Denim Day

International Guide Dog Day

International Noise Awareness Day

National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day

New Kids on the Block Day

World Meningitis Day

World Stationery Day

Today is also…

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Concord Day in Niger

Democracy Day in Nepal

Fashion Revolution Day

Labour Safety Day in Bangladesh

Kapyong Day in Australia and Canada

National Panchayati Raj Day in India

Republic Day in The Gambia

World Day for Laboratory Animals

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1815 – Anthony Trollope, English novelist, essayist, and short story writer (d. 1882)

1904 – Willem de Kooning, Dutch-American painter and educator (d. 1997)

1905 – Robert Penn Warren, American novelist, poet, and literary critic (d. 1989)

1906 – William Joyce, American-born Irish-British Nazi propaganda broadcaster (d. 1946)

1934 – Shirley MacLaine, American actress, singer, and dancer

1936 – Jill Ireland, English actress (d. 1990)

1940 – Sue Grafton, American author (d. 2017)

1941 – John Williams, Australian-English guitarist and composer

1942 – Richard M. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 54th Mayor of Chicago

1942 – Barbra Streisand, American singer, actress, activist, and producer

1953 – Eric Bogosian, American actor and writer

1954 – Mumia Abu-Jamal, American journalist, activist, and convicted murderer

1955 – Michael O'Keefe, American actor

1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, American comedian, actor, and producer

…and on this day in history…

1704 – The first regular newspaper in British Colonial America, The Boston News-Letter, is published.

1800 – The United States Library of Congress is established when President John Adams signs legislation to appropriate $5,000 to purchase "such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress".

1885 – American sharpshooter Annie Oakley is hired by Nate Salsbury to be a part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West.

1895 – Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail single-handedly around the world, sets sail from Boston, Massachusetts aboard the sloop "Spray".

1915 – The arrest of 250 Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Istanbul marks the beginning of the Armenian Genocide.

1916 – Easter Rising: Irish rebels, led by Patrick Pearse and James Connolly, launch an uprising in Dublin against British rule and proclaim an Irish Republic.

1916 – Ernest Shackleton and five men of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition launch a lifeboat from uninhabited Elephant Island in the Southern Ocean to organise a rescue for the crew of the sunken Endurance.

1955 – The Bandung Conference ends: Twenty-nine non-aligned nations of Asia and Africa finish a meeting that condemns colonialism, racism, and the Cold War.

In 1970, the People's Republic of China launched its first satellite, which kept transmitting a song, "The East Is Red."

1990 – STS-31: The Hubble Space Telescope is launched from the Space Shuttle Discovery.

2005 – Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger is inaugurated as the 265th Pope of the Catholic Church taking the name Pope Benedict XVI.

2013 – A building collapses near Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing 1,129 people and injuring 2,500 others.