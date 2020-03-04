Almanac - Wednesday 3/4/20

It's Scrapbooking Day...

Today is Wednesday, the 4th of March of 2020.

It is the 64th day of the year

302 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until spring begins

244 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(7 months and 30 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:35 am

and sunset will be at 6:08 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:08 am

and the next low tide at 1:26 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:09 am

and the next high tide at 9:02 pm.

The Moon is 67.3% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: 319.13° NW↑

Moon Altitude: -17.74°

Moon Distance: 237369 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 12:38 pm

Full Moon in 5 days on Monday the 9th of March of 2020 at 9:48 am

Next New Moon: Mar 24, 2020 at 2:28 am

Today is…

Benjamin Harrison Day

Courageous Follower Day

Discover What Your Name Means Day

Holy Experiment Day

Hug a GI Day

International GM's Day

International Scrapbooking Industry Day

March Forth

Marching Music Day

National Dance the Waltz Day

National Grammar Day

National Pound Cake Day

National Snack Day

National Sons Day

Old Inauguration Day

Stop Bad Service Day

Toy Soldier Day

World Math Day

Today is also…

St Casimir's Day in Poland and Lithuania

On this day in Women’s History…

1881 - Eliza Ballou Garfield became the first mother of a U.S. President to live in the executive mansion.

1917 - Jeanette Rankin of Montana took her seat as the first woman elected to the House of Representatives.

1930 - Emma Fahning became the first woman bowler to bowl a perfect game in competition run by the Women’s International Bowling Congress in Buffalo, NY.

1933 - Labor Secretary Frances Perkins became the first woman to serve in a Presidential administrative cabinet.

1998 - The U.S. Supreme Court said that federal law banned on-the-job sexual harassment even when both parties are the same sex.

1999 - Monica Lewinsky's book about her affair with U.S. President Clinton went on sale in the U.S.

Also on this day in history…

1791 – Vermont is admitted to the United States as the fourteenth state.

1794 – The 11th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is passed by the U.S. Congress.

The Judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by Citizens of another State, or by Citizens or Subjects of any Foreign State.

1797 – John Adams is inaugurated as the 2nd President of the United States of America, becoming the first President to begin his presidency on March 4.

1837 – The city of Chicago is incorporated.

1913 – The United States Department of Labor is formed.

1966 – In an interview in the London Evening Standard, The Beatles' John Lennon declares that the band is "more popular than Jesus now".

1985 – The Food and Drug Administration approves a blood test for AIDS infection, used since then for screening all blood donations in the United States.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1188 – Blanche of Castile, French queen consort (d. 1252)

1502 – Elisabeth of Hesse, princess of Saxony (d. 1557)

1678 – Antonio Vivaldi, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1741)

1729 – Anne d'Arpajon, French wife of Philippe de Noailles (d. 1794)

1781 – Rebecca Gratz, American educator and philanthropist (d. 1869)

1883 – Maude Fealy, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1971)

1888 – Rafaela Ottiano, Italian-American actress (d. 1942)

1888 – Emma Richter, German paleontologist (d. 1956)

1888 – Knute Rockne, American football player and coach (d. 1931)

1889 – Pearl White, American actress (d. 1938)

1890 – Norman Bethune, Canadian soldier and physician (d. 1939)

1897 – Lefty O'Doul, American baseball player and manager (d. 1969)

1902 – Rachel Messerer, Lithuanian-Russian actress (d. 1993)

1903 – Dorothy Mackaill, English-American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1906 – Avery Fisher, American violinist and engineer, founded Fisher Electronics (d. 1994)

1914 – Barbara Newhall Follett, American author (d. 1939)

1918 – Margaret Osborne duPont, American tennis player (d. 2012)

1931 – Alice Rivlin, American economist and politician

1932 – Miriam Makeba, South African singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2008)

1934 – Anne Haney, American actress (d. 2001)

1934 – Barbara McNair, American singer and actress (d. 2007)

1934 – Sandra Reynolds, South African tennis player

1938 – Paula Prentiss, American actress

1942 – Gloria Gaither, American singer-songwriter

1942 – Lynn Sherr, American journalist and author

1944 – Bobby Womack, American singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1946 – Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, American journalist and author

1947 – Jan Garbarek, Norwegian saxophonist and composer

1948 – James Ellroy, American writer

1948 – Jean O'Leary, American nun and activist (d. 2005)

1950 – Ofelia Medina, Mexican actress and screenwriter

1950 – Rick Perry, American captain and politician, 47th Governor of Texas

1954 – Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, Korean American author (d. 1982)

1954 – Catherine O'Hara, Canadian-American actress and comedian

1958 – Patricia Heaton, American actress

1958 – Tina Smith, American politician, junior senator of Minnesota

1960 – Chonda Pierce, American comedian

1965 – Khaled Hosseini, Afghan-born American novelist

1966 – Fiona Ma, American accountant and politician

1966 – Dav Pilkey, American author and illustrator

1969 – Annie Yi, Taiwanese singer, actress, and writer

1970 – Caroline Vis, Dutch tennis player

1971 – Claire Baker, Scottish politician

1971 – Emily Bazelon, American journalist

1971 – Geraldine O'Rawe, Northern Irish actress

1972 – Katherine Center, American journalist and author

1972 – Ivy Queen, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actress and record producer

1973 – Penny Mordaunt, English lieutenant and politician, Minister of State for the Armed Forces

1975 – Kristi Harrower, Australian basketball player

1979 – Sarah Stock, Canadian wrestler and trainer

1980 – Suzanna Choffel, American singer-songwriter

1981 – Helen Wyman, English cyclist

1982 – Ludmila Ezhova, Russian gymnast

1982 – Yasemin Mori, Turkish singer

1984 – Raven Quinn, American singer-songwriter

1985 – Whitney Port, American fashion designer and author

1986 – Margo Harshman, American actress

1987 – Tamzin Merchant, English actress

1988 – Laura Siegemund, German tennis player

1990 – Andrea Bowen, American actress

1993 – Bobbi Kristina Brown, American singer and actress (d. 2015)

1995 – Chlöe Howl, British singer-songwriter