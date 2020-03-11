Almanac - Wednesday 3/11/20

Today is Johnny Appleseed Day...

Today is Wednesday, 11th of March of 2020

It is the 71st day of the year.

295 days remain until the end of the year.

238 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(7 months and 24 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 7:15 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:20 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:36 am

and the next high tide at 1:41 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:17 am

and the next low tide at 7:33 pm.

Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 16th of March of 2020 at 2:34 am

New Moon in 13 days on Tuesday 24th of March of 2020 at 2:28 am

Today is…

Debunking Day

Dream Day

Johnny Appleseed Day

National Promposal Day

No Smoking Day (UK)

Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film

World Plumbing Day

Worship of Tools Day

Today is also…

Day of Restoration of Independence from the Soviet Union in 1990 (Lithuania)

Moshoeshoe Day (Lesotho)

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1993 – Janet Reno is confirmed by the United States Senate and sworn in the next day, becoming the first female Attorney General of the United States.

2006 – Michelle Bachelet is inaugurated as first female president of Chile.

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…

1893 – Wanda Gág, American author and illustrator (d. 1946)

1898 – Dorothy Gish, American actress (d. 1968)

1955 – Nina Hagen, German singer and actress

1959 – Nina Hartley, American pornographic actress/director, sex educator, sex-positive feminist, and author

1962 – Mary Gauthier, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Lisa Loeb, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and actress