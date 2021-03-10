Almanac - Wednesday 3/10/21

Today Wednesday, 10th of March of 2021...

March 10 is the 69th day of the year

296 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until spring begins

The sun rose at 6:27 am

and sunset will be at 6:14 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:20 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:30 am at 2.41 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:13 am at 5.99 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:10 pm at minus zero point 57 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 9:57 pm at 5.22 feet.

The Moon is currently 8.8% visible

a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 13th of March of 2021 at 2:21 am

Today is…

Discover What Your Name Means Day

Festival of Life in the Cracks Day

Histotechnology Professionals Day

International Bagpipe Day

International Day of Awesomeness

Landline Telephone Day

Mario Day

National Blueberry Popover Day

No Smoking Day (UK)

Pack Your Lunch Day

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

Salvation Army Day

US Paper Money Day

Today is also….

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bulgaria

Men's Day in Poland

Székely Freedom Day in Romania

Tibetan Uprising Day

Today in Women’s Herstory…

Today is Harriet Tubman Day

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Born on this day, March 10, 1903 –

Clare Booth Luce, playwright and politician,

wrote “The Women” (1936), a scathing portrayal of rich society women,

member of Congress (R-CT) (1942-46), criticized international aid and opposed Communism,

ambassador to Italy (1953-56), the highest diplomatic post held by a woman

Women’s herstory birthdays today include…

1849 – Hallie Quinn Brown, African-American educator, writer and activist (d. 1949)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)

1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)

1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)

1924 – Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1928 – Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)

1932 – Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (d. 2019)

1939 – Irina Press, Ukrainian-Russian hurdler and pentathlete (d. 2004)

1945 – Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Canada

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1965 – Jillian Richardson, Canadian sprinter

1968 – Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer

1976 – Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player

1977 – Shannon Miller American gymnast

1978 – Camille, French singer-songwriter and actress

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1997 – Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player

also on this day in history…

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell

1922 – Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.

1933 – The Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area leaving around 108 people dead.

1949 – Mildred Gillars ("Axis Sally") is convicted of treason.

1959 – Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.

1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.

2020 – The World Health Organization officially announces the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

Birthdays today include…

1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1920 – Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007)

1938 – Norman Blake, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist