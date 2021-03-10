Almanac - Wednesday 3/10/21

Today Wednesday, 10th of March of 2021...
March 10 is the 69th day of the year
296 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 6:27 am
and sunset will be at 6:14 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:20 pm.
The first low tide was at 2:30 am at 2.41 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:13 am at 5.99 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:10 pm at minus zero point 57 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 9:57 pm at 5.22 feet.
The Moon is currently 8.8% visible
We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 13th of March of 2021 at 2:21 am
Today is…
Discover What Your Name Means Day
Festival of Life in the Cracks Day
Histotechnology Professionals Day
International Day of Awesomeness
National Blueberry Popover Day
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
Today is also….
Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bulgaria
Men's Day in Poland
Székely Freedom Day in Romania
Today in Women’s Herstory…
Today is Harriet Tubman Day
National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Born on this day, March 10, 1903 –
Clare Booth Luce, playwright and politician,
wrote “The Women” (1936), a scathing portrayal of rich society women,
member of Congress (R-CT) (1942-46), criticized international aid and opposed Communism,
ambassador to Italy (1953-56), the highest diplomatic post held by a woman
Women’s herstory birthdays today include…
1849 – Hallie Quinn Brown, African-American educator, writer and activist (d. 1949)
1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)
1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)
1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)
1924 – Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)
1928 – Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)
1932 – Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (d. 2019)
1939 – Irina Press, Ukrainian-Russian hurdler and pentathlete (d. 2004)
1945 – Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright
1947 – Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Canada
1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer
1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter
1965 – Jillian Richardson, Canadian sprinter
1968 – Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer
1976 – Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player
1977 – Shannon Miller American gymnast
1978 – Camille, French singer-songwriter and actress
1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist
1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter and actress
1997 – Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player
also on this day in history…
1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell
1922 – Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.
1933 – The Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area leaving around 108 people dead.
1949 – Mildred Gillars ("Axis Sally") is convicted of treason.
1959 – Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.
1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.
2020 – The World Health Organization officially announces the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.
Birthdays today include…
1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)
1920 – Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007)
1938 – Norman Blake, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist