Almanac - Wednesday 2/5/20

Happy Birthday Hank Aaron!

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of February of 2020...

It is the 36th day of the year.

330 days remain until the end of the year.

43 days until spring begins

27 days until primaries Tuesday March 3, 2020

272 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 29 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:10 am

and sunset will be at 5:39 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:34 am

and the next low tide will be at 2:53 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:42 am

and the next high tide at 10:15 pm.

The Moon is 82.4% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:303.74° WNW↑

Moon Altitude:-6.26°

Moon Distance:236710 mi

Next Full Moon: Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:33 pm

February’s moon is called the full Snow Moon.

The heaviest snows often fall in February. This Moon has also been called the Hunger Moon.

Next New Moon: Feb 23, 2020 7:32 am

Next Moonrise: Today 1:59 pm

Today is…

California Western Monarch Day

Disaster Day

Move Hollywood and Broadway to Lebanon, Pennsylvania Day

National Chocolate Fondue Day

National Fart Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Shower with a Friend Day

National Signing Day

National Weatherperson's Day

World Nutella Day

World Read Aloud Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Mexico

Crown Princess Mary's birthday in Denmark

Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan

Liberation Day in San Marino

Runeberg's Birthday in Finland

Unity Day in Burundi

On this day in Black History…

On February 5, 1884, Willis Johnson patented a device made up of a handle attached to a series of spring-like whisk wires used to help mix ingredients. Prior to his eggbeater, all mixing of ingredients was done by hand.and was quite labor-intensive and time-consuming.

– In 1900 on this day, U.S. Rep Jefferson Long of Georgia died.

– In 1934 on this day, Henry Louis Hank Aaron was born.

– In 1950 on this day, singer Natalie Cole was born.

– In 1962 on this day, a suit seeking to bar Englewood, N.J., from maintaining “racial segregated” elementary schools was filed in U.S. District Court.

– In 1990 on this day, Barack Obama became the first black man named president of the Harvard Law Review.

Died on this day in 1992,

the self-taught poet, writer, and folklorist Nicomedes Santa Cruz, one of the understudied black intellectual leaders in Peru and Latin America.

On this day in history…

AD 62 – Earthquake in Pompeii, Italy

1778 – South Carolina becomes the second state to ratify the Articles of Confederation.

1849 – University of Wisconsin–Madison's first class meets at Madison Female Academy.

1917 – The current constitution of Mexico is adopted, establishing a federal republic with powers separated into independent executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

1917 – The Congress of the United States passes the Immigration Act of 1917 over President Woodrow Wilson's veto.

1919 – Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith launch United Artists.

1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.

1900 – Adlai Stevenson II, American soldier, politician, and diplomat, 5th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1965)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1911 – Jussi Björling, Swedish tenor (d. 1960)

1914 – William S. Burroughs, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1997)

1919 – Red Buttons, American actor (d. 2006)

1919 – Andreas Papandreou, Greek economist and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1996)

1928 – Andrew Greeley, American priest, sociologist, and author (d. 2013)

1934 – Hank Aaron, American baseball player

1940 – H. R. Giger, Swiss painter, sculptor, and set designer (d. 2014)

1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer

1948 – Christopher Guest, American actor and director

1962 – Jennifer Jason Leigh, American actress, screenwriter, producer and director