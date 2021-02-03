Almanac - Wednesday 2/3/21

It's National Golden Retriever Day...

Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of February of 2021...

February 3 is the 34th day of the year.

331 days remain until the end of the year

45 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:12 am

and the sun sets at 5:36 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 24 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:54 am

The first low tide will be at 9:58 am

The next high tide at 4:09 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park in San Francisco will be at 9:39 pm.

Moon: 62.8%

Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 4th of February of 2021 at 9:37 am

Today is…

American Painters Day

Doggy Date Night

Elmo's Birthday

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Carrot Cake Day

National Cordova Ice Worm Day

International Golden Retriever Day

National Missing Persons Day

National Patient Recognition Day

National Signing Day

National Wedding Ring Day

National Women Physicians Day

Take a Cruise Day

The Day the Music Died

1959 – Rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson are killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

World Read Aloud

Today is also…

Day of the Virgin of Suyapa in Honduras

Four Chaplains Day

Communist Party of Vietnam Foundation Anniversary in Vietnam

Heroes' Day in Mozambique

Martyrs' Day in São Tomé and Príncipe

Setsubun (Japan)

Veterans' Day (Thailand)

On this day in Black History…

1810 - Antonio Ruiz (El Negro Falucho), national hero of Buenos Aires, Argentina, dies for his country.

1874 - Blanche Kelso Bruce elected to a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate by the Mississippi legislature.

1870 - The 15th Amendment of the US Constitution, giving Black men the right to vote, passed 1870

1903 - Jack Johnson wins the Negro Heavyweight title.

1920 - The Negro Baseball League is founded.

1965 - Geraldine McCullough wins Widener Gold Medal for Sculpture,

2013 - The first African American female congresswoman from Illinois, Cardiss Collins died in Arlington, Virginia at age 81.

Also on this day in history…

1690 – The colony of Massachusetts issues the first paper money in the Americas.

1783 – Spain–United States relations are first established.

1870 – The Fifteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing voting rights to male citizens regardless of race.

1913 – The Sixteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, authorizing the Federal government to impose and collect an income tax.

1918 – The Twin Peaks Tunnel in San Francisco, California begins service as the longest streetcar tunnel in the world at 11,920 feet (3,633 meters) long.

1995 – Astronaut Eileen Collins becomes the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle as mission STS-63 gets underway from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1809 – Felix Mendelssohn, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1847)

1811 – Horace Greeley, American journalist and politician (d. 1872)

1874 – Gertrude Stein, American novelist, poet, playwright, (d. 1946)

1894 – Norman Rockwell, American painter and illustrator (d. 1978)

1904 – Pretty Boy Floyd, American gangster (d. 1934)

1907 – James A. Michener, American author and philanthropist (d. 1997)

1909 – Simone Weil, French mystic and philosopher (d. 1943)

1918 – Joey Bishop, American actor and producer (d. 2007)

1925 – Shelley Berman, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)

1935 – Johnny "Guitar" Watson, American blues, soul, and funk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1996)

1938 – Victor Buono, American actor (d. 1982)

1940 – Fran Tarkenton, American football player and sportscaster

1943 – Shawn Phillips, American-South African singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Jim Thorpe, American golfer

1950 – Morgan Fairchild, American actress

1969 – Beau Biden, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 44th Attorney General of Delaware (d. 2015)

1977 – Daddy Yankee, American-Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and record producer