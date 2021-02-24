Almanac - Wednesday 2/24/21

Katherine G Johnson, the NASA mathematician, whose story is told in the movie Hidden Figures, passed away one year ago on this day at the age of 101.

Today is Wednesday, the 24th of February of 2021,

It’s the 55th day of the year

310 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:47 am

and the sun sets this evening at 6:00 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:22 am at 2.93 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:00 am at 6.04 feet

The next low tide at 3:12 pm at minus zero point 55 feet.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be tonight at 10:08 pm at 4.84 feet.

The Moon is 90.4% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Next Full Moon: Saturday February 27 at 12:17 am

The February full moon is called the Full Snow Moon

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

It’s also called the…

Bald Eagle Moon

Bear Moon

Month of the Bony Moon

Eagle Moon

Groundhog Moon

Hungry Moon

Raccoon Moon

Today is…

Inconvenience Yourself Day

National Tortilla Chip Day

National Trading Card Day

Twin Peaks Day

World Bartender Day

Today is also...

Dragobete in Romania

Engineer's Day in Iran

Flag Day in Mexico

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Estonia from the Russian Empire in 1918; the Soviet period is considered to have been an illegal annexation.

National Artist Day in Thailand

On this day in Black History…

Feb 24, 1811 -- Daniel A. Payne was born February 24, 1811, in Charleston, South Carolina. He was The sixth bishop of the American Methodist Episcopal Church. Payne was the first African American ordained by the Lutheran Church in 1837. In 1856, he founded Wilberforce University, where he became the first Black president of a college in America. On February 24 in 1893, Daniel A. Payne died.

February 24, 1864 - Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first African-American woman to receive a Doctor of Medicine degree.

Feb 24, 1868 -- House of Representatives voted, 126 to 47, to impeach President Andrew Johnson.

Feb 24, 1933 -- Ali Al Amin Mazrui was born February 24, 1933, Mombasa, Kenya, was a Kenyan-born American academic, professor, and political writer on African and Islamic studies and North-South relations. He died October 12, 2014, Vestal, New York, U.

Feb 24, 1940 -- Former world heavyweight boxing champion Jimmy Ellis was born James Albert Ellis in Louisville, Kentucky. Ellis won the World Boxing Association title after beating Jerry Quarry in April 1968.

Feb 24, 1966 -- Kwame Nkrumah, The Elected leader and first president of Ghanawas ousted in military coup while he is away on a peace mission to Vietnam.

Feb 24, 2020 -- Katherine G. Johnson, the Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Featured in Hidden Figures, Has Died at 101. She played a key role in helping America win the space race and whose story was featured in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, died this day last year.

Also on this day in history…

1607 – L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi, one of the first works recognized as an opera, receives its première performance.

1711 – Rinaldo by George Frideric Handel, the first Italian opera written for the London stage, is premièred.[3]

1854 – A Penny Red with perforations was the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

1868 – Andrew Johnson becomes the first President of the United States to be impeached by the United States House of Representatives. He is later acquitted in the Senate.

1920 – Nancy Astor becomes the first woman to speak in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom following her election as a Member of Parliament (MP) three months earlier.

1946 – Colonel Juan Perón, founder of the political movement that became known as Peronism, is elected to his first term as President of Argentina.

2008 – Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba and the Council of Ministers after 32 years. He remains as head of the Communist Party for another three years.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1836 – Winslow Homer, American painter and illustrator (d. 1910)

1885 – Chester W. Nimitz, American admiral (d. 1966)

1921 – Abe Vigoda, American actor (d. 2016)

1932 – Michel Legrand, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2019)

1933 – David "Fathead" Newman, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2009)

1934 – Bettino Craxi, Italian lawyer and politician, 45th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2000)

1934 – Renata Scotto, Italian soprano

1942 – Joe Lieberman, American lawyer and politician

1943 – Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Rupert Holmes, English-American singer-songwriter and playwright

1947 – Edward James Olmos, American actor and director

1954 – Plastic Bertrand, Belgian singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Aurora Levins Morales, Puerto Rican Jewish writer and activist

1955 – Steve Jobs, American businessman, co-founded Apple Inc. and Pixar (d. 2011)

1956 – Judith Butler, American philosopher, theorist, and author

1956 – Paula Zahn, American journalist and producer

1958 – Sammy Kershaw, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1977 – Floyd Mayweather, Jr., American boxer