Almanac - Wednesday 2/12/20

Today is Abraham Lincoln's birthday...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of February of 2020.

It is the 43rd day of the year

323 days remain until the end of the year

20 days until primaries

36 days until spring begins and

265 days until presidential elections

The sun rises at 7:02 am

and sunset will be at 5:47 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

The first low tide will be at 7:27 am

The next high tide will be at 1:38 pm.

and the Final low tide at the Golden Gate will be at 7:45 pm.

The Moon is 85.4% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Next New Moon: Feb 23, 2020 7:32 am

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days Saturday the 15th of February of 2020 at 2:17 pm

Next Full Moon: Mar 9, 2020 10:47 am

Next Moonset: Today 9:29 am

Today is…

Hug Day

National Freedom to Marry Day

as it was on this day in 2004 – The city of San Francisco begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in response to a directive from Mayor Gavin Newsom.

Lincoln's Birthday (United States)

1809 – Abraham Lincoln, American lawyer and politician, 16th President of the United States (d. 1865)

Darwin Day

1809 – Charles Darwin, English geologist and theorist (d. 1882)

National Lost Penny Day

National Plum Pudding Day

Oglethorpe Day

Paul Bunyan Day

Safety Pup Day

Today is also…

Georgia Day (Georgia (U.S. state))

Red Hand Day (United Nations)

Union Day (Myanmar)

Youth Day (Venezuela)

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1793, the first fugitive slave law was enacted by Congress.

– On this day in 1907, gospel singing great Roberta Martin was born.

– On this day in 1909, the NAACP was founded.

– On this day in 1934, basketball legend and Boston Celtics great Bill Russell was born.

– On this day in 1956, the first black late-night talk show host Arsenio Hall was born.

1946 – African American United States Army veteran Isaac Woodard is severely beaten by a South Carolina police officer to the point where he loses his vision in both eyes. The incident later galvanizes the civil rights movement and partially inspires Orson Welles' film Touch of Evil.

1983: Eubie Blake passed away, aged 96. He was a composer, lyricist and pianist of ragtime, jazz, and popular music. In 1921, Blake and long-time collaborator Noble Sissle wrote the Broadway musical Shuffle Along, one of the first Broadway musicals to be written and directed by African Americans.

2000: Jalacy Hawkins aka Screamin’ Jay Hawkins passed away, aged 70. He was a musician, singer, and actor. Famed chiefly for his powerful, operatic vocal delivery and wildly theatrical performances of songs such as “I Put a Spell on You”, Hawkins sometimes used macabre props onstage, making him an early pioneer of shock rock.

(1898) Booker T. Washington, “The Madison Square Garden Address”

After his 1895 Atlanta Compromise Speech, Booker T. Washington"s popularity grew rapidly among Northern whites. In this instance he gives an address at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 12, 1898, the birthday of Abraham Lincoln. Not surprisingly he promotes industrial education among the African Americans.

(1865) Henry Highland Garnet, “Let The Monster Perish”

Feb 12, 1865

In Tuskegee, Alabama, the Rosenwald Fund made grants to the Alabama State Board of Health to help meet the cost of a sutdy of syphilis in African American men living in rural Georgia and Alabama. Thus would begin a four decade long study of syphilis without treatment. Over 400 men were allowed to carry the disease without medical treatment for nearly 40 years. Several government agencies including the Federal Public Health Service and the Center for Disease Control participated in the unethical study. It was kept a secret until 1972 when a newspaper reporter disclosed it.

In 1900, For a Lincoln birthday celebration, James Weldon Johnson writes the lyrics for "Lift Every Voice and Sing". With music by his brother, J. Rosamond, the song is first sung by 500 children in Jacksonville, Fla. It will become known as the "Negro National Anthem".

Feb 12, 1962 Bus boycott started in Macon, Georgia.

Augustus Nathaniel Lushington became the first African American to earn a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.), earning the doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania in 1897; died on this day.

Feb 12, 1952 , Congressional Medal of Honor awarded posthumously to Sgt. Cornelius H. Charlton for heroism in Korea.

1965 – Malcolm X visits Smethwick in Birmingham following the racially-charged 1964 United Kingdom general election.

Also on this day in history….

1818 – Bernardo O'Higgins formally approves the Chilean Declaration of Independence near Concepción, Chile.

1915 – In Washington, D.C., the first stone of the Lincoln Memorial is put into place.

1924 – George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue received its premiere in a concert titled "An Experiment in Modern Music", in Aeolian Hall, New York, by Paul Whiteman and his band, with Gershwin playing the piano.

1963 – Construction begins on the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.

1983 – One hundred women protest in Lahore, Pakistan against military dictator Zia-ul-Haq's proposed Law of Evidence. The women were tear-gassed, baton-charged and thrown into lock-up. The women were successful in repealing the law.

1990 – Carmen Lawrence becomes the first female Premier in Australian history when she becomes Premier of Western Australia.

1994 – Four thieves break into the National Gallery of Norway and steal Edvard Munch's iconic painting The Scream.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1775 – Louisa Adams, English-American wife of John Quincy Adams, 6th First Lady of the United States (d. 1852)

1809 – Abraham Lincoln, American lawyer and politician, 16th President of the United States (d. 1865)

1877 – Louis Renault, French engineer and businessman, co-founded Renault (d. 1944)

1880 – John L. Lewis, American miner and union leader (d. 1969)

1893 – Omar Bradley, American general (d. 1981)

1904 – Ted Mack, American radio and television host (d. 1976)

1916 – Joseph Alioto, American lawyer and politician, 36th Mayor of San Francisco (d. 1998)

1917 – Dom DiMaggio, American baseball player (d. 2009)

1919 – Forrest Tucker, American actor (d. 1986)

1926 – Joe Garagiola, Sr., American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2016)

1933 – Costa-Gavras, Greek-French director and producer

1934 – Bill Russell, American basketball player and coach

1942 – Ehud Barak, Israeli general and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Israel

1948 – Ray Kurzweil, American computer scientist and engineer

1955 – Bill Laswell, American bass player and producer

1956 – Arsenio Hall, American actor and talk show host

1968 – Josh Brolin, American actor