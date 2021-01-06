Almanac - Wednesday 1/6/21

It's Apple Tree Day...

Today is Wednesday, the 6th of January of 2021.

January 6 is the sixth day of the year

359 days remain until the end of the year

73 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and sunset will be at 5:06 pm.

Solar noon will be at 12:17 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 43 minutes of daylight.

The first high tide will be at 5:30 am

The first low tide will be at 11:39 am

The next high tide at 5:36 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 11:08 pm.

The Moon is 48.3% visible

It’s the Third Quarter moon

New Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 12th of January of 2021 at 9:00 pm

Today is…

Apple Tree Day

Bean Day

Cuddle Up Day

National Shortbread Day

National Smith Day

National Take a Poet to Lunch Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

National Technology Day

World Day for War Orphans

Today is also…

Epiphany or Three Kings' Day in Western Christianity

or Theophany in Eastern Christianity,

and its related observances:

Befana Day in Italy

Christmas in the Armenian Apostolic Church

Christmas Eve in Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia

Little Christmas in Ireland

Þrettándinn in Iceland

Three Wise Men Day

Armed Forces Day in Iraq

Pathet Lao Day in Laos

On this day in history…

1838 – Alfred Vail and colleagues demonstrate a telegraph system using dots and dashes (this is the forerunner of Morse code).

1907 – Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center for working class children in Rome, Italy.

1912 – New Mexico is admitted to the Union as the 47th U.S. state.

1912 – German geophysicist Alfred Wegener first presents his theory of continental drift.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives by sea in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India's poorest and sick people

1947 – Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to offer a round-the-world ticket.

1974 – In response to the 1973 oil crisis, daylight saving time commences nearly four months early in the United States.

1994 – American figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked and injured by an assailant hired by her rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships that they were both taking part in.

YESTERDAY was the birthday of both KALW Announcer-Operator-Host-Producers Damien Minor AND David Latulippe!

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1412 – Joan of Arc, French martyr and saint (d. 1431)

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (d. 1883)

1838 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (d. 1920)

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (d. 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (d. 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1961)

1883 – Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American poet, painter, and philosopher (d. 1931)

1903 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (d. 1993)

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer and humanitarian (d. 1991)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (d. 1973)

1920 – John Maynard Smith, English biologist and geneticist (d. 2004)

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, Korean religious leader; founder of the Unification Church (d. 2012)

1923 – Jacobo Timerman, Argentinian journalist and author (d. 1999)

1924 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korean soldier and politician, 8th President of South Korea, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2009)

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (d. 2012)

1925 – John DeLorean, American engineer and businessman, founded the DeLorean Motor Company (d. 2005)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 2015)

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1944 – Alan Stivell, French singer-songwriter and harp player

1946 – Syd Barrett, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1947 – Sandy Denny, English folk-rock singer-songwriter (d 1978

1953 – Malcolm Young, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Nigella Lawson, English chef and author

1967 – A. R. Rahman, Indian composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, musician and philanthropist

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian