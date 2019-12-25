Almanac - Wednesday 12/25/19

It's National Pumpkin Pie Day!

Today is Wednesday, the 25th of December of 2019...

It is the 359th day of the year

Six days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until primaries Tuesday March 3, 2020

(2 months and 7 days from today)

314 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(10 months and 9 days from today)

The sun will rise at 7:24 am

and the sun will set at 4:57 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:10 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:54 am

and the next low tide at 4:59 pm.

The only high tide of the day will be at 10:07 am.

Moon: 0.6%

Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: 98.44° E↑

Moon Altitude: -27.23°

Moon Distance: 237121 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 6:52 am

We have a New Moon later today at 9:13 pm tonight.

It’s also the Annular Solar Eclipse

The First Quarter Moon of the year will be in 8 days on Thursday the 2nd of January of 2020 at 8:45 pm

The next Full Moon in 16 days on a Friday the 10th of January of 2020 at 11:21 am

Also a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

And the Last Quarter Moon of January appears in 22 days

on a Friday the 17th of January of 2020 at 4:58 am

Today is…

Christmas Day

National Pumpkin Pie Day

No "L" Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo

Tulsi Pujan Diwas in India

Constitution Day in Taiwan

Good Governance Day in India

Malkh-Festival for the Nakh peoples of Chechnya and Ingushetia

Quaid-e-Azam's Day in Pakistan

Takanakuy in Chumbivilcas Province, Peru

On this day in history…

274 – A temple to Sol Invictus is dedicated in Rome by Emperor Aurelian.

336 – First documentary sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.

1758 – Halley's Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley's prediction of its passage. This was the first passage of a comet predicted ahead of time.

1776 – George Washington and the Continental Army cross the Delaware River at night to attack Hessian forces serving Great Britain at Trenton, New Jersey, the next day.

1809 – Dr. Ephraim McDowell performs the first ovariotomy, removing a 22-pound tumor.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy concludes after beginning the previous evening.

1831 – The Great Jamaican Slave Revolt begins; up to 20% of Jamaica's slaves mobilize in an ultimately unsuccessful fight for freedom.

1914 – A series of unofficial truces occur across the Western Front to celebrate Christmas.

1977 – Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin meets in Egypt with its president Anwar Sadat.

1989 – Romanian Revolution: Deposed President of Romania Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife, Elena, are condemned to death and executed after a summary trial.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as President of the Soviet Union (the union itself is dissolved the next day). Ukraine's referendum is finalized and Ukraine officially leaves the Soviet Union.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1583 – Orlando Gibbons, English organist and composer (d. 1625)

1642 (OS) – Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician (d. 1726/1727)

1821 – Clara Barton, American nurse and humanitarian, founder of the American Red Cross (d. 1912)

1876 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (d. 1948)

1886 – Kid Ory, American trombonist and bandleader (d. 1973)

1887 – Conrad Hilton, American entrepreneur (d. 1979)

1899 – Humphrey Bogart, American actor (d. 1957)

1907 – Cab Calloway, American singer-songwriter and bandleader (d. 1994)

1908 – Quentin Crisp, English author and illustrator (d. 1999)

1918 – Anwar Sadat, Egyptian lieutenant and politician, 3rd President of Egypt, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)

1924 – Rod Serling, American screenwriter and producer, created The Twilight Zone (d. 1975)

1924 – Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indian poet and politician, 10th Prime Minister of India (d. 2018)

1925 – Carlos Castaneda, Peruvian-American anthropologist and author (d. 1998)

1945 – Noel Redding, English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2003)

1946 – Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1946 – Larry Csonka, American football player and sportscaster

1948 – Barbara Mandrell, American singer-songwriter and actress

1949 – Nawaz Sharif, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 12th Prime Minister of Pakistan

1949 – Sissy Spacek, American actress

1950 – Karl Rove, American political strategist and activist

1954 – Annie Lennox, Scottish singer-songwriter and pianist

1957 – Shane MacGowan, English-Irish singer-songwriter

1958 – Rickey Henderson, American baseball player and coach

1961 – Íngrid Betancourt, Colombian political scientist and politician

1971 – Justin Trudeau, Canadian educator and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

By The Way, Noel Coward was born on the 16th of December, not Christmas Day, as his name implies.