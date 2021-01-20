Almanac - Wednesday 1/20/21

Today is Wednesday, the 20th of January of 2021...

It is the 20th day of the year.

345 days remain until the end of the year

In ancient astrology, it is the cusp day between Capricorn and Aquarius.

60 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:22 am

and the sun sets at 5:21 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 59 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm

The first high tide was at 4:54 am

The first low tide will be at 11:36 am

The next high tide at 5:26 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park at 10:42 pm.

The Moon is 47.1% visible

a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon today at 1:02 pm

Today is…

Camcorder Day

Inauguration Day

International Day of Acceptance

Museum Selfie Day

National Butter-Crunch Day

National Cheese Lovers Day

National Disc Jockey Day

Penguin Awareness Day

Take a Walk Outdoors Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Mali

Army Day in Laos

Heroes' Day in Cape Verde

Martyrs' Day in Azerbaijan

On this day in history…

1265 – The first English parliament to include not only Lords but also representatives of the major towns holds its first meeting in the Palace of Westminster, now commonly known as the "Houses of Parliament".

1929 – The first full-length talking motion picture filmed outdoors, In Old Arizona, is released.

1954 – In the United States, the National Negro Network is established with 40 charter member radio stations.

1961 – John F. Kennedy is inaugurated the 35th President of the United States of America, becoming the second youngest man to take the office, and the first Catholic.

1986 – In the United States, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.

2009 – Barack Obama is inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States of America, becoming the first African-American President of the United States.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1775 – André-Marie Ampère, French physicist and mathematician (d. 1836)

1888 – Lead Belly, American folk/blues musician and songwriter (d. 1949)

1894 – Harold Gray, American cartoonist, created Little Orphan Annie (d. 1968)

1894 – Walter Piston, American composer, theorist, and academic (d. 1976)

1896 – George Burns, American actor, comedian, and producer (d. 1996)

1902 – Kevin Barry, Irish Republican Army volunteer (d. 1920)

1906 – Aristotle Onassis, Greek shipping magnate (d. 1975)

1920 – Federico Fellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1993)

1920 – DeForest Kelley, American actor (d. 1999)

1923 – Slim Whitman, American country and western singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2013)

1925 – Ernesto Cardenal, Nicaraguan priest, poet, and politician (d. 2020)

1926 – Patricia Neal, American actress (d. 2010)

1929 – Arte Johnson, American actor and comedian (d. 2019)

1930 – Buzz Aldrin, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut

1944 – Pat Parker, American poet

1946 – David Lynch, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1948 – Natan Sharansky, Ukrainian-Israeli physicist and politician, Deputy Prime Minister of Israel

1953 – Jeffrey Epstein, American financier and convicted sex offender (d. 2019)

1956 – Bill Maher, American comedian, political commentator, media critic, television host, and producer

1959 – Tami Hoag, American author

1959 – R. A. Salvatore, American author

1964 – Fareed Zakaria, Indian-American journalist and author

1967 – Kellyanne Conway, American political strategist and pundit

1972 – Nikki Haley, American accountant and politician, 116th Governor of South Carolina