Almanac - Wednesday 1/15/20

It's Strawberry Ice Cream Day! (brrr, and Strawberries are not in season!)

this morning's almanac...

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of January of 2020...

It is the 15th day of the year.

351 days remain until the end of the year

64 days until spring begins

48 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 17 days from today)

293 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 19 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:16 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:20 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:26 am

and the next high tide will be at 2:40 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:49 am

and the next low tide at 9:00 pm.

The Moon is 72.4% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 184.14° S↑

Moon Altitude: 57.10°

Moon Distance: 228291 mi

Next New Moon: Jan 24, 2020 1:42 pm

Next Full Moon: Feb 8, 2020 11:33 pm

Next Moonset: Today 10:58 am

Today is…

Humanitarian Day

Museum Selfie Day

National Bagel Day

National Booch Day

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Hat Day

National Pothole Day (UK)

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Wikipedia Day

2001 – Wikipedia, a free wiki content encyclopedia, goes online.

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Egypt

Armed Forces Day in Nigeria

Army Day in India

John Chilembwe Day in Malawi

Korean Alphabet Day in North Korea

Ocean Duty Day in Indonesia

Sagichō at Tsurugaoka Hachimangū. in Kamakura, Japan

Teacher's Day in Venezuela

The second day of the sidereal winter solstice festivals in India

Thai Pongal, Tamil harvest festival

On this day in history…

1559 – Elizabeth I is crowned Queen of England in Westminster Abbey, London.

1759 – The British Museum opens to the public.

1818 – A paper by David Brewster is read to the Royal Society, belatedly announcing his discovery of what we now call the biaxial class of doubly-refracting crystals. On the same day, Augustin-Jean Fresnel signs a "supplement" (submitted four days later) on reflection of polarized light.

1870 – A political cartoon for the first time symbolizes the Democratic Party with a donkey ("A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion" by Thomas Nast for Harper's Weekly).

1889 – The Coca-Cola Company, then known as the Pemberton Medicine Company, is incorporated in Atlanta.

1892 – James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.

1908 – The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority becomes the first Greek-letter organization founded and established by African American college women.

1919 – Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, two of the most prominent socialists in Germany, are tortured and murdered by the Freikorps at the end of the Spartacist uprising.

1943 – The Pentagon is dedicated in Arlington, Virginia.

1962 – The Derveni papyrus, Europe's oldest surviving manuscript dating to 340 BC, is found in northern Greece.

1967 – The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1622 – Molière, French actor and playwright (d. 1673)

1908 – Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (d. 2003)

1909 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (d. 1973)

1913 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor (d. 1998)

1918 – Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian colonel and politician, 2nd President of Egypt (d. 1970)

1929 – Earl Hooker, American guitarist (d. 1970)

1929 – Martin Luther King, Jr., American minister and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1941 – Captain Beefheart, American singer-songwriter, musician, and artist (d. 2010)

1945 – Vince Foster, American lawyer and political figure (d. 1993)

1947 – Andrea Martin, American-Canadian actress, singer, and screenwriter

1957 – Mario Van Peebles, American actor and director

1971 – Regina King, American actress

1981 – Pitbull, American rapper and producer

1984 – Ben Shapiro, American author and commentator

1988 – Skrillex, American DJ and producer