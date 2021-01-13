Almanac - Wednesday 1/13/21

Today is Wednesday, the 13th of January of 2021...

January 13 is the 13th day of the year.

352 days remain until the end of the year

66 days until spring begins

The sun will rises at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:13 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:19 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:28 am

The first low tide was at 4:46 am

The next high tide will be at 10:50 am.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park at 5:45 pm.

The Moon: 0.2%

New Moon

First Quarter Moon in 7 days on Inauguration Day, Wednesday the 20th of January of 2021 at 1:02 pm

Today is…

Korean American Day

Make Your Dream Come True Day

National Peach Melba Day

National Rubber Ducky Day

National Sticker Day

Public Radio Broadcasting Day

Stephen Foster Memorial Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day (Mongolia)

Democracy Day (Cape Verde)

Liberation Day (Togo)

Old New Year's Eve (Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, Republic of Srpska, North Macedonia), and its related observances:

Malanka (Ukraine, Russia, Belarus)

Sidereal winter solstice's eve celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; the last day of the six-month Dakshinayana period (see January 14):

Bhogi (Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu)

Lohri (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

Uruka (Assam)

Yennayer (Berbers)

On this day in history…

1898 – Émile Zola's J'accuse…! exposes the Dreyfus affair.

1910 – The first public radio broadcast takes place; a live performance of the operas Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci is sent out over the airwaves from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

1966 – Robert C. Weaver becomes the first African American Cabinet member when he is appointed United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

1968 – Johnny Cash performs live at Folsom State Prison.

1990 – Douglas Wilder becomes the first elected African American governor as he takes office as Governor of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

1993 – The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) is signed.

2018 – A false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii causes widespread panic in the state.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1832 – Horatio Alger, Jr., American novelist and journalist (d. 1899)

1866 – George Gurdjieff, Russian-French mystic and philosopher (d. 1949)

1887 – Sophie Tucker, Russian-born American singer and actress (d. 1966)

1924 – Paul Feyerabend, Austrian-Swiss philosopher and academic (d. 1994)

1929 – Joe Pass, American guitarist and composer (d. 1994)

1931 – Charles Nelson Reilly, American actor, comedian, director, game show panelist, and television personality (d. 2007)

1949 – Brandon Tartikoff, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1997)

1961 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress, comedian, and producer

1975 – Andrew Yang, American entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate

1977 – Orlando Bloom, English actor and producer