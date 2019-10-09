Almanac - Wednesday 10/9/19

this morning's almanac...

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of October of 2019...

Today is the 282nd day of the year.

83 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until winter begins

146 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(4 months and 23 days from today)

391 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year and 25 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:13 am

and sunset will be at 6:39 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:56 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:20 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:48 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:21 am

and the next high tide at 9:39 pm.

The Moon is 83.4% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:263.16° W↑

Moon Altitude:-17.73°

Moon Distance:251744 mi

Next Full Moon: Saturday October 13, 2019 at 2:07 pm

Next New Moon: Saturday October 27, 2019 at 8:38 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 5:09 pm

Today is…

Curious Events Day

Emergency Nurses Day

Fire Prevention Day

International Beer and Pizza Day

International Top Spinning Day

Leif Erikson Day

National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day

National Moldy Cheese Day

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

National Pro-Life Cupcake Day

National Sneakers Day

National Stop Bullying Day

Nautilus Night

Scrubs Day

Stop America's Violence Everywhere Today

Submarine-Hoagie-Hero-Grinder Day

World Post Day

as it was on this day in 1874, The Universal Postal Union is created by the Treaty of Bern.

Yom Kippur

Today is also…

Hangul Day in South Korea

on this day in 1446, The hangul alphabet is published in Korea.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uganda from United Kingdom in 1962.

Independence of Guayaquil from Spain in 1820 in Ecuador

National Day of Commemorating the Holocaust in Romania

National Nanotechnology Day in United States

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1835 – Camille Saint-Saëns, French composer and conductor (d. 1921)

1859 – Alfred Dreyfus, French colonel (d. 1935)

1888 – Nikolai Bukharin, Russian journalist and politician (d. 1938)

1890 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (d. 1944)

1907 – Jacques Tati, French actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1918 – E. Howard Hunt, American CIA officer and author (d. 2007)

1920 – Yusef Lateef, American saxophonist, composer, and educator (d. 2013)

1934 – Abdullah Ibrahim, South African pianist and composer

1940 – John Lennon, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1980)

1941 – Omali Yeshitela, political activist and founder of the Uhuru Movement

1944 – John Entwistle, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 2002)

1944 – Nona Hendryx, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1945 – Amjad Ali Khan, Indian classical Sarod player

1948 – Jackson Browne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1964 – Guillermo del Toro, Mexican-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1966 – David Cameron, English politician, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1969 – PJ Harvey, English musician, singer-songwriter, writer, poet, and composer

1969 – Steve McQueen, English director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Sean Lennon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history…

Takayama Autumn Festival in Takayama, Japan

1410 – The first known mention of the Prague astronomical clock.

1604 – Supernova 1604 is sighted, the most recent supernova to be observed within the Milky Way.

1804 – Hobart, capital of Tasmania, is founded.

1824 – Slavery in Latin America: Slavery is abolished in Costa Rica.

1825 – Restauration arrives in New York Harbor from Norway, the first organized immigration from Norway to the United States.

1834 – Opening of the Dublin and Kingstown Railway, the first public railway on the island of Ireland.

1847 – Slavery in the British and French Caribbean: Slavery is abolished in Saint Barthélemy.

1900 – The Cook Islands become a territory of the United Kingdom.

1907 – Las Cruces, New Mexico is incorporated.

1936 – Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam) begins to generate electricity and transmit it to Los Angeles.

1969 – In Chicago, the National Guard is called in as demonstrations continue over the trial of the "Chicago Eight".

1980 – Pope John Paul II greets the Dalai Lama during a private audience in Vatican City.

1981 – President Francois Mitterrand abolishes capital punishment in France.

1986 – The Phantom of the Opera, eventually the second longest running musical in London, opens at Her Majesty's Theatre.

2012 – Pakistani Taliban attempt to assassinate outspoken schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai.