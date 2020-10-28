Almanac - Wednesday 10/28/20

Today is Wednesday, the 28th of October of 2020...

It is the 302nd day of the year.

64 days remain until the end of the year.

54 days until winter begins

6 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:32 am

and the sun sets at 6:14 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:52 pm

The first low tide was at 4:01 am

The first high tide will be at 10:50 am

The next low tide will be at 4:47 pm.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park at 11:01 pm.

The Moon is 91.4%; a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Saturday Halloween the 31st of October of 2020 at 7:49 am

The November Moon is called the Full Beaver Moon.

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated to their lodges.

This Moon is also called the Deer Rutting Moon,

the Digging and Scratching Moon

The Freezing Moon

The Frost Moon

and the Whitefish Moon.

Today is…

International Animation Day

Lung Health Day

National Chocolate Day

Plush Animal Lover's Day

Separation of Church and State Day

St. Jude's Feast Day

Statue of Liberty Dedication Day

Wild Foods Day

Today is also…

Day of the Establishment of an Independent Czecho-Slovak State, celebrates the independence of Czechoslovakia from Austria-Hungary in 1918. (Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Ohi Day (Greece, Cyprus and the Greek communities), a national day in Greece.

Prefectural Earthquake Disaster Prevention Day (Gifu Prefecture)

Youth Pledge Day or Hari Sumpah Pemuda (Indonesia)

Anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis, celebrating the liberation from Nazi German troops of the territory of current Ukraine

On this day in history…

1420 – Beijing is officially designated the capital of the Ming dynasty when the Forbidden City is completed.

1636 – The Massachusetts Bay Colony votes to establish a theological college, which would later become Harvard University.

1726 – The novel Gulliver's Travels is published.

1835 – The United Tribes of New Zealand are established with the signature of the Declaration of Independence.

1886 – US president Grover Cleveland dedicates the Statue of Liberty.

1893 – Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Pathétique receives its première performance only nine days before the composer's death.

1904 – Fingerprints method was tried by St Louis police in their investigation for the first time.

1942 – The Alaska Highway first connects Alaska to the North American railway network at Dawson Creek in Canada.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: Premier Nikita Khrushchev orders the removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.

2005 – I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby is indicted due to his involvement in the Plame affair.

2007 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner becomes the first directly elected female President of Argentina.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1466 – Erasmus, Dutch philosopher (d. 1536)

1902 – Elsa Lanchester, English-American actress and singer (d. 1986)

1903 – Evelyn Waugh, English journalist, author, and critic (d. 1966)

1914 – Jonas Salk, American biologist and physician (d. 1995)

1917 – Jack Soo, American actor and singer (d. 1979)

1936 – Charlie Daniels, American singer-songwriter, fiddle-player and guitarist (d. 2020)

1936 – Ted Hawkins, American soul-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)

1945 – Sandy Berger, American lawyer and politician, 19th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2015)

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, American decathlete and actress

1952 – Tuck Andress, American jazz guitarist

1955 – Bill Gates, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Microsoft

1966 – Matt Drudge, American blogger and activist, founded the Drudge Report

1967 – Julia Roberts, American actress and producer

1969 – Ben Harper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist