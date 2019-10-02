Almanac - Wednesday 10/2/19

Today is Wednesday October 2, 2019.

It is the 275th day of the year.

90 days remain until the end of the year.

81 days until winter begins

153 days until primaries

Tuesday March 03 2020

(5 months and 1 day from today)

398 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 03 2020

(1 year 1 month and 1 day from today)

The sun will rises at 7:07 am

and sunset will be at 6:50 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 43 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:58 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:08 am

and the next high tide will be at 2:43 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:20 am

and the next low tide at 9:16 pm.

The Moon is 18.7% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction:12.51° NNE↑

Moon Altitude:-68.92°

Moon Distance:232235 mi

Next Full Moon: Sunday October 13, 2019 at 2:07 pm

Next New Moon:Sunday October 27, 2019 at 8:38 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 11:33 am

Today is…

Balloons Around the World Day

Guardian Angels Day

International Day of Non-Violence

International Walk to School Day

National Custodial Worker Day

National Fried Scallops Day

National Kale Day

National Name Your Car Day

National Pumpkin Seed Day

National Research Maniacs Food Day

Phileas Fogg's Wager Day

Random Acts of Poetry Day

World Day for Farmed Animals

World No Alcohol Day

Today is also…

Batik Day in Indonesia

Gandhi's birthday-related observances:

Gandhi Jayanti in India

International Day of Non-Violence

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea from France in 1958.

National Grandparents Day in Italy

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1718 – Elizabeth Montagu, English author and critic (d. 1800)

1800 – Nat Turner, American slave and uprising leader (d. 1831)

1847 – Paul von Hindenburg, Polish-German field marshal and politician, 2nd President of Germany (d. 1934)

1869 – Mahatma Gandhi, Indian freedom fighter, activist and philosopher (d. 1948)

1871 – Cordell Hull, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 47th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1879 – Wallace Stevens, American poet and educator (d. 1955)

1890 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (d. 1977

1897 – Bud Abbott, American comedian (d. 1974)

1904 – Graham Greene, English novelist, playwright, and critic (d. 1991)

1909 – Alex Raymond, American cartoonist, creator of Flash Gordon (d. 1956)

1938 – Nick Gravenites, American singer–songwriter and guitarist

1938 – Rex Reed, American film critic

1945 – Don McLean, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Richard Hell, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1949 – Annie Leibovitz, American photographer

1951 – Sting, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor

1960 – Joe Sacco, American journalist and cartoonist

1967 – Gillian Welch, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

…and on this day in history…

1925 – John Logie Baird performs the first test of a working television system.

1955 – ENIAC, one of the earliest electronic general-purpose computers, is shut down.

1959 – Rod Serling's anthology series The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS. The first episode is “Where Is Everybody?”

1967 – Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of the United States Supreme Court.

1996 – The Electronic Freedom of Information Act Amendments are signed by U.S. President Bill Clinton.

2007 – President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea goes to North Korea for an Inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

2018 – Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.