Almanac - Tuesday 8/4/20

It's Chocolate Chip Cookie Day..

Today is Tuesday, the 4th of August of 2020.

It is the 217th day of the year

149 days remain until the end of the year.

49 days until autumn begins

91 days until Election Day

(Tuesday November 3, 2020;

2 months and 31 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:14 pm.

We have 13 hours and 59 minutes of daylight today.

We had a high tide at 12:11 early this morning

The first low tide will be at 6:49 am at minus point 66 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:03 pm.

The final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 6:52 pm at 2.66 feet

The Moon is 99.1% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 230.85° SW↑

Moon Altitude: 15.43°

Moon Distance: 244,216 mi

Next Moonset: Today 7:06 am

Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on a Tuesday, the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 14 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 21 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

and the next Full Moon will be in 28 days on Tuesday the 1st of September of 2020 at 10:22 pm

Today is ….

Hooray for Kids Day

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National Night Out

National White Wine Day

Single Working Women's Day

U.S. Coast Guard Day

Today is also…

Matica slovenská Day in Slovakia

1863 – Matica slovenská, Slovakia's public-law cultural and scientific institution focusing on topics around the Slovak nation, is established in Martin.

Revolution Day in Burkina Faso

1984 – The Republic of Upper Volta changes its name to Burkina Faso.

On this day in history…

1821 – The Saturday Evening Post is published for the first time as a weekly newspaper.

1964 – Civil rights movement: Civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney are found dead in Mississippi after disappearing on June 21.

1964 – Gulf of Tonkin incident: U.S. destroyers USS Maddox and USS Turner Joy falsely report coming under attack in the Gulf of Tonkin.

1977 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs legislation creating the United States Department of Energy.

1987 – The Federal Communications Commission rescinds the Fairness Doctrine which had required radio and television stations to present controversial issues "fairly".

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1821 – Louis Vuitton, French fashion designer, founded Louis Vuitton (d. 1892)

1870 – Harry Lauder, Scottish actor and singer (d. 1950)

1898 – Ernesto Maserati, Italian race car driver and engineer (d. 1975)

1900 – Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother of the United Kingdom (d. 2002)

1901 – Louis Armstrong, American trumpet player and singer (d. 1971)

1912 – Raoul Wallenberg, Swedish architect and diplomat (d. 1947)

1921 – Maurice Richard, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 2000)

1952 – Moya Brennan, Irish singer-songwriter and harp player

1955 – Alberto Gonzales, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 80th United States Attorney General

1961 – Barack Obama, American lawyer and politician, 44th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate

1981 – Meghan Markle, American actress and humanitarian, and member of British Royal Family